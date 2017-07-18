FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 hours ago
England's Ballance ruled out of third test with fractured finger
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 14 hours ago

England's Ballance ruled out of third test with fractured finger

1 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - Second Test - Nottingham, Britain - July 15, 2017 England's Gary Ballance looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

(Reuters) - England batsman Gary Ballance has been ruled out of next week's third test against South Africa after fracturing his left index finger, the English Cricket Board said in a statement.

The Yorkshire player saw a hand surgeon in Leeds on Tuesday after suffering the injury in the second test at Trent Bridge, which South Africa won by 340 runs to level the series 1-1 with two matches remaining.

The left-hander will be monitored by England's medical team and could be ready for next month's final test at Old Trafford, after the third test at the Oval starting on July 27.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris

