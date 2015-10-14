England fast bowler Steven Finn has been ruled out of the test and one-day series against Pakistan due to a foot injury, with all-rounder Chris Jordan drafted in as a replacement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Finn, who suffered a bone stress injury to his left foot before the first test, would return home for further assessment, the board said in a statement.

