Sri Lanka seam bowler Dasun Shanaka picked up three quick wickets on his debut as England slumped to 57 for three at lunch on the opening day of the first test in Leeds on Thursday.

England, asked to bat in overcast conditions at Headingley, moved comfortably on to 49 before Shanaka dismissed captain Alastair Cook for 16 with his seventh delivery and he also removed Nick Compton and Joe Root for ducks in an inspired spell.

Cook, needing 36 runs to become the first Englishman to reach 10,000 in tests, looked in good form before he drove rashly at a wide ball from Shanaka and was caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal.

Compton, under pressure for his place at number three, was undone by a full-length delivery just outside off stump which he edged low to Lahiru Thirimanne at first slip.

Root was caught at third slip following another loose drive and James Vince arrived at the crease on his test debut with England in trouble at 51 for three.

Alex Hales batted through the morning and struck seven fours on his way to 38 not out at the interval with Vince yet to get off the mark.

