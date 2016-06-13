Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Third Test - Lord?s - 13/6/16A general view as rain delays the start of playAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Third Test - Lord's - 13/6/16England's Alastair Cook poses with the trophy after the presentationAction Images via Reuters / Pool PicLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Third Test - Lord?s - 13/6/16General view before play was interrupted by heavy rainAction Images via Reuters / Pool PicLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON The third and final test between England and Sri Lanka ended in a draw after persistent rain allowed only 12.2 overs of play on the last day at Lord's on Monday.

Sri Lanka, chasing 362 for victory, went from 32 for no wicket to 78 for one between the showers but neither side had any chance of forcing victory and England won the series 2-0.

England fast bowler James Anderson trapped Kaushal Silva lbw for 16 with an excellent inswinging delivery to claim the only wicket.

Dimuth Karunaratne finished unbeaten on 37 with Kusal Mendis on 17.

Mendis hit the last ball of the match by Joe Root for six before the rain returned.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)