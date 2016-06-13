Triple crown: Monaco or F1 championship?
LONDON If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'.
LONDON The third and final test between England and Sri Lanka ended in a draw after persistent rain allowed only 12.2 overs of play on the last day at Lord's on Monday.
Sri Lanka, chasing 362 for victory, went from 32 for no wicket to 78 for one between the showers but neither side had any chance of forcing victory and England won the series 2-0.
England fast bowler James Anderson trapped Kaushal Silva lbw for 16 with an excellent inswinging delivery to claim the only wicket.
Dimuth Karunaratne finished unbeaten on 37 with Kusal Mendis on 17.
Mendis hit the last ball of the match by Joe Root for six before the rain returned.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
