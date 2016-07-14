Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - First Test - Lord's - 14/7/16England watch a giant screen after an umpire referral was upheld and gicven not out Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers/ Livepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - First Test - Lord's - 14/7/16England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates with Stuart Broad after catching out Pakistan's Mohammad HafeezAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers/ Livepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - First Test - Lord's - 14/7/16Pakistan's Shan Masood is caught out by England?s Jonny Bairstow (not pictured)Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers/ Livepic

Chris Woakes dismissed both of Pakistan's openers as the visitors posted 76-2 in the opening session on day one of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Woakes struck with the first ball of his second over to dismiss Shan Masood on seven, after the left-hander sent a thick top edge into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow to leave Pakistan at 38-1.

Masood's partner Mohammad Hafeez struck eight boundaries en route to 40, but skied a shortish length Woakes delivery in the 17th over to give Bairstow a comfortable catch after the wicketkeeper had run round to square leg.

Hafeez was dropped by James Vince in the slips on 11 off a Stuart Broad delivery, while test debutant Jake Ball, drafted into the side in place of the injured James Anderson, looked threatening in his first spell without picking up a wicket.

The Pakistan pair of Azhar Ali and Younus Khan played with patience to ensure the visitors got to lunch without losing another wicket, with Younus looking the more dangerous.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to bat in the first test of the four-match series.

Misbah has picked one specialist spinner in Yasir Shah and three left-arm pace bowlers in his line-up, including Mohammad Amir, whose return from a spot-fixing conviction has dominated the build-up to the series.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Pritha Sarkar)