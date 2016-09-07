Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/16Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan hits a sixAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/16England's Joe Root

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/16Pakistan's Khalid Latif in action as England's Eoin Morgan looks on

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/16Pakistan's Khalid Latif and Babar Azam celebrate after the match

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/16A Pakistan fan invades the pitch as England's Eoin Morgan looks on

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20 - Emirates Old Trafford - 7/9/16England's Joe Root looks dejected after Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan hit a six

Pakistan routed England by nine wickets in the one-off Twenty20 international in Manchester on Wednesday to end their tour on a high.

England, who won the one-day series 4-1, struggled to 135 for seven after making a good start before Pakistan adapted to the conditions much better and eased to their target with more than five overs to spare.

Alex Hales and Jason Roy added 56 for England's first wicket but Roy's departure for 21 prompted a complete collapse as the hosts struggled to cope with some disciplined bowling.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif shared a destructive opening partnership of 107 off 11 overs and after Sharjeel departed for 59 the touring side cruised to their target, Latif finishing unbeaten on 59 as Pakistan romped to victory.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)