* England won the toss and opted to bat
* Ajmal takes fifth five-wicket haul
* England out for 192, Pakistan close on 42-0
Jan 17 Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal flummoxed
England's batsmen with his off-spin for a career best haul of
seven for 55 to dismiss the visitors for 192 on the first day of
the opening test in Dubai on Tuesday.
In reply Pakistan openers Mohammad Hafeez (22) and Taufeeq
Umar (18) survived 15 overs from the number one-ranked test side
to finish on 42-0 at the close, 150 runs in arrears.
Ajmal, whose previous best figures were 6-42, bagged his
fifth five-wicket haul in tests as England were shot out in the
last session of the day.
"Best bowling against England, best batting against England,
I'm happy. They're the number one team," Ajmal, who was ready to
come in as nightwatchman in the event of a wicket, told Sky
Sports.
"I just tried to bowl line and length and bowl at middle
stump. The ball was a little bit low," Ajmal said in a modest
description of an exquisite bowling performance that humbled a
top batting lineup.
England were reduced to 94 for seven at one stage before
Matt Prior (70 not out) and Graeme Swann (34) stemmed the rot
with a defiant 57-run stand for the eighth wicket.
"When you go in at 45-5 it's hardly time to play your shots.
I'm not worried about how many boundaries I hit, it was
important to build a partnership," said wicketkeeper Prior.
"I was happy to get a score on the board. It's been a tough
day when we won the toss."
WILY AJMAL
England captain Andrew Strauss had no hesitation in opting
to bat first on what appeared to be a good batting pitch but was
soon left to rue his decision as his batsmen crumbled to some
smart bowling.
The pitch did not offer much turn for the spinners but it
was enough for the wily Ajmal, who mixed his top-spinners and
doosras to perfection.
Prior was the lone batsman who looked at ease at the crease,
using his feet to the spinners regularly.
The other English batsmen were guilty of some unwarranted
risky shots after being denied opportunities to score freely.
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was quick to introduce spin
in the sixth over of the morning and it immediately bore fruit
when opener Alastair Cook (3) edged part-time off-spinner
Mohammad Hafeez behind the stumps.
Left-hander Cook attempted to cut a delivery which was too
close to him to attempt the shot.
Jonathan Trott (17) was then caught down the leg side off
paceman Aizaz Cheema, getting a faint edge to a delivery which
was going harmlessly wide.
Ajmal, the leading wicket-taker in tests last year, struck
immediately after he was introduced in the 19th over when he
dismissed Strauss (19) after the captain played across the line
to a straight delivery and was clean bowled.
Ian Bell (0) and Kevin Pietersen (2) fell in the space of
four deliveries in Ajmal's next over, both fooled by the
off-spinner's doosra.
Eoin Morgan, who survived a stumping chance off Ajmal when
on three, tried to unsettle the off-spinner with his unorthodox
sweep shots but was out lbw (24) attempting the same shot.
Stuart Broad, who has often managed to bail England out off
tricky situations, did not last long either and fell to Ajmal in
a similar fashion for eight.
Resuming the final session at 139-7, Prior and Swann
continued to rebuild England's awful start but ultimately found
Ajmal too hot to handle.
Abdur Rehman briefly stole the limelight with a brilliant
delivery to clean bowl Swann with the score at 151, before Ajmal
accounted for Chris Tremlett (1) and then capped a fine bowling
display with the dismissal of James Anderson (12), also leg
before.
In contrast Pakistan's openers made batting look
surprisingly easy, though Prior said top-ranked England would
rise to the challenge ahead of them.
"Of course we can come back. It's nothing new to us. First
and foremost we have to bowl well and bowl them out cheaply."
