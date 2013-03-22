AUCKLAND, March 23 England's bowlers wrested away New Zealand's momentum in the series-deciding third test by capturing three wickets in a miserly first session on the second day at Eden Park on Saturday.

The hosts, who had resumed well placed at 250 for one, were 312 for four at lunch with Brendon McCullum on 14 and Dean Brownlie on six after England had removed Kane Williamson (91), Ross Taylor (19) and Peter Fulton (136) in the session.

Fulton had dominated the first day's play, scoring his maiden test century and combining in substantial partnerships with Hamish Rutherford (37) and Williamson, and had been key to New Zealand posting a big first innings total.

England's bowlers, who received little assistance on the first day, clamped down on New Zealand's batters in the first two hours of play, allowing just 62 runs in 28 overs. Taylor belted 10 of those runs in successive balls off Panesar.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was also given out when facing Steven Finn, though it was unclear whether umpire Paul Reiffel had judged leg before or caught behind by wicketkeeper Matt Prior.

McCullum immediately asked for the decision to be reviewed and television showed he had not hit the ball before it cannoned into his pads. Tracking technology then showed the ball would have passed over the stumps.

EARLY LOSS

New Zealand had resumed with Fulton on 124 while Williamson, who was seeking his fourth test century, was on 83.

The 22-year-old quickly moved to 91 with two boundaries down to the vacant third man fence but was caught behind when a James Anderson delivery drew him slightly forward for the ball to catch the edge and carry through to Prior.

Taylor produced a cameo of an innings and when he hit Panesar over midwicket for six and then for four he looked well set to accelerate the innings.

Panesar, however, fooled the former New Zealand captain with a slower delivery and the aggressive right-handed batsman spooned a simple return catch to the left-arm spinner.

Fulton, who batted more than 90 minutes on Saturday for 12 runs, then was well caught down the leg side by a diving Prior off Fin to give England a hint of provoking a collapse.

McCullum was then given out on the second ball he faced, but the decision was overturned and the home side went to the break still well placed to push on in the afternoon.

