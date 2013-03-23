AUCKLAND, March 24 Trent Boult and Tim Southee put New Zealand into a strong position at lunch on the third day of the deciding third test against England at Eden Park on Sunday after taking three wickets to reduce the visitors to 92 for five.

Joe Root was on 15 at the break while wicketkeeper Matt Prior, who could prove to be the key wicket for New Zealand to capture after lunch, had made 11 after England slumped in the face of some tight swing bowling.

England bowled New Zealand out for 443 after tea on the second day and Boult had given his side the slight advantage when he dismissed Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott to leave England on 50 for two overnight.

Nick Compton (12) and Ian Bell (six) resumed on Sunday and were immediately in trouble as Boult and Southee pitched the ball up and forced them to play at deliveries more often than they had on Saturday.

Bell was the more positive of the two and Compton had added just one run to his overnight tally when he was struck in front by a Southee delivery in the third over of the day.

Umpire Paul Reiffel was initially unconvinced as there appeared to be two sounds so New Zealand asked for the decision to be reviewed.

Television replays showed the ball had hit the front pad before Compton made contact, while tracking technology showed that it had pitched in line and would have hit half way up between middle and leg stump.

Southee trapped Bell shortly after for 17 when he bowled a succession of balls outside off then brought one back and hit the righthander in front of the stumps. Bell consulted with Root but decided against a review.

Television umpire Steve Davis was, however, called upon again when Jonny Bairstow was trapped in front by Boult for three, New Zealand succesfully appealing the verdict.

Root and Prior, the last recognised batsmen in the England lineup, managed to get the visitors through to the lunch break without further loss but will resume still 351 runs from making the hosts bat again. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)