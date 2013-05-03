LONDON May 3 England have recalled batsman Ravi Bopara and fast bowler Tim Bresnan for the one-day series against New Zealand and next month's Champions Trophy on home soil, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Bopara, 27, has not played a one-day international since September and Bresnan, 28, missed this year's tour of New Zealand due to an elbow injury.

Batsman Kevin Pietersen was ruled out with a knee problem. Spinner Samit Patel and fast bowler Jade Dernbach were omitted from the 15-man squad.

Alastair Cook will captain the team in three one-day internationals against New Zealand starting on May 31 after the two-match test series between the teams.

The hosts' first game in the Champions Trophy is against Australia on June 8.

England squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steve Finn, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Chris Woakes. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)