LONDON May 31 England pace bowlers Stuart Broad and Steven Finn have been ruled out of the opening two of three one-day internationals against New Zealand, with the first starting at Lord's on Friday, due to injury.

Broad has a bruised right knee, which he hurt during the final stages of the second test at Headingley.

Finn is unavailable due to shin soreness. The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement both players will be reassessed at the beginning of next week to determine their availability for the final one-dayer at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

England named Tim Bresnan and Surrey seamer Jade Dernbach, who joined the squad only on Thursday, in the team for Friday's match.

Dernbach was called up as cover for Bresnan, whose wife is due to give birth during the series.

The Champions Trophy 50-over international tournament starts in England on June 6 and Broad and Finn will hope to be fully fit in time.

One man not taking part in the Champions Trophy is New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult. The ICC said in a statement that Ian Butler had been approved as Boult's replacement for the tournament. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)