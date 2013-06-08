June 8 England rallied after a middle-order collapse to reach 269 for six off their 50 overs in the Champions Trophy Group A match against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

After reaching 168 for the loss of only captain Alastair Cook (30), wickets tumbled on a slow surface.

Ian Bell top-scored with 91 off 115 balls while Jonathan Trott scored 43, but none of the other specialist batsmen made any impact.

Joe Root went for 12, Eoin Morgan was bowled for eight, and Jos Buttler, England's most dangerous one-day batsman, made only one.

However, Ravi Bopara (46 not out) and Tim Bresnan (19 not out) ensured England reached a competitive total with an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership of 56 from 41 balls.

James Faulkner was the pick of the bowlers with two for 48 off his 10 overs.

Cook tucked the first ball of the innings from Mitchell Starc comfortably to the square-leg boundary and the left-armer bowled only two overs before he was replaced by Clint McKay.

Mitchell Johnson, Australia's other left-arm fast bowler, generated more pace but Cook and Bell took the total to 54 without loss after 10 overs without any real problems.

Shane Watson made the breakthrough in the 12th over when he pushed a delivery across Cook, who edged a catch to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and was out for 30.

Neither Bell or Trott was able to impose themselves on the Australian bowlers and with their departure the batting fell apart before Bopara and Bresnan's late flurry.

