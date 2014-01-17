Jan 17 James Faulkner's late heroics powered Australia to a thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the second one-day international in Brisbane on Friday.

Eoin Morgan struck a sparkling 106 to power England to a commanding 300 for eight, giving the tourists strong hopes of securing their first win over Australia on the tour.

Australia made a feeble start to their chase but Shaun Marsh contributed 55 before Glenn Maxwell (54) and Faulkner (69 not out) provided the late surge that took them to their victory target with three balls to spare.

Australia, who won the Ashes series 5-0, lead the five-match series 2-0 going into the next game in Sydney on Sunday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)