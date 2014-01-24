Jan 24 An fine all-round display by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler's late assault with the bat ended England's long losing streak against Australia as the visitors won the fourth one-day international by 57 runs in Perth on Friday.

Wicketkeeper batsman Buttler smashed a 43-ball 71 after Stokes hit a fluent 70 and England posted 316 for eight wickets in their 50 overs.

Opener Aaron Finch notched up his second century of the series to lead Australia's reply but his 108 off 111 balls was not enough for the hosts.

Stokes returned with the ball to pick up four wickets as Australia, without the rested Michael Clarke, David Warner and Brad Haddin, were shot out for 259 runs in 47.4 overs. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)