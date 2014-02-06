Feb 6 England called up the uncapped Moeen Ali, Stephen Parry and Harry Gurney for this month's one-day tour of West Indies in the first squad to be named in the post-Kevin Pietersen era.

Worcestershire all-rounder Ali, a left-hand batsman and off-spin bowler, and Lancashire's Parry, a left-arm spinner, were also named in a 15-man squad for the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh in March.

Nottinghamshire left-arm fast bowler Gurney was only selected for the Caribbean tour.

Twenty20 captain Stuart Broad will also lead the side for the three-match one-day series in the absence of the rested Alastair Cook.

England will also play three Twenty20 matches against West Indies before heading to Bangladesh.

"Both Moeen and Stephen have been very consistent performers for Worcestershire and Lancashire and both counties and their coaching staffs must take credit for their continued progress," national selector James Whitaker said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement on Thursday.

"Harry Gurney, under the guidance of the excellent coaches at Trent Bridge, has performed well for Nottinghamshire in limited overs cricket - showing good control with the white ball and, as a left arm quick, brings some variety to the tour party."

Parry has played just six first-class matches, but has appeared in 56 Twenty20 games.

England won the 2010 Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Pietersen, who had been expected to play in the World Twenty20, was told his England career was over this week.

Squad for West Indies tour

Stuart Broad (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice captain), Moeen Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Michael Lumb, Stephen Parry, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Tredwell, Luke Wright

Squad for Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh

Stuart Broad (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice captain), Moeen Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Michael Lumb, Stephen Parry, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Tredwell, Luke Wright (Reporting By Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)