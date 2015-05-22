LONDON May 22 New Zealand took three wickets in the first hour to dismiss England for 389 on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

Resuming on 354 for seven, England's Moeen Ali reached his fifty before edging left-arm seamer Trent Boult to stand-in wicketkeeper Tom Latham for 58.

Stuart Broad's miserable batting form continued when he nicked Boult through to Latham for three and James Anderson, on 11, was caught and bowled by Matt Henry.

Boult completed figures of four for 79 and Henry took four for 93 on his debut.

Joe Root made 98, Ben Stokes 92 and Jos Buttler 67 on Thursday to help England recover from a dismal start in which they slumped to 30 for four. (Editing by Justin Palmer)