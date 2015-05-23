LONDON May 23 New Zealand's Kane Williamson brought up his century as they passed England's first innings total to reach 407 for four, a lead of 18 runs, at lunch on day three of the first test at Lord's on Saturday.

Williamson had dominated England's toothless bowling attack on day two and looked in fine fettle again to frustrate the hosts as he reached lunch on 112 not out alongside Corey Anderson (4 not out).

Ross Taylor was out for 62 and New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum made a swashbuckling 42 before becoming Mark Wood's first test match victim.

With New Zealand resuming on 303 for two, Williamson wasted little time in knocking off the eight runs required to register his three figures -- bringing up his 10th test century with a three down to the vacant third man area.

Taylor reached his fifty with a single to square leg from the next ball.

At long last, though, England made the breakthrough with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler taking a stunning acrobatic catch to dismiss Taylor after the batsman gloved a Stuart Broad delivery down the leg side.

The explosive McCullum joined Williamson at the crease and immediately signalled his intent by flashing the first delivery through the covers for four.

Williamson played more conservatively after notching up his ton and was content to watch as McCullum flayed England's tired bowling attack all around the ground in an entertaining cameo.

However, he attempted one big shot too many and was caught on the boundary by Joe Root to give Wood his first test scalp.

Light rain forced the umpires to call an early lunch with seven balls still outstanding before the interval. (Editing by Tom Hayward)