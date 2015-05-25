LONDON May 25 Following is a timeline on the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's which England won by 124 runs on Monday.

*England collapse to 30-4 on the first morning after being sent into bat.

*Joe Root leads the revival with a fluent 98 and Ben Stokes blasts a stroke-laden 92. Jos Buttler makes 67 and Moeen Ali 58 as England score 389.

*Martin Guptill makes 70 and Tom Latham 59 as New Zealand make a solid start to their reply.

*Kane Williamson's patient 132 is the backbone of the innings. Ross Taylor contributes 62, Brendon McCullum a quick-fire 42 and BJ Watling 61 not out as New Zealand amass 523.

*Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance fall early but Alastair Cook and Ian Bell guide England to 74 for two at the close of play on Saturday.

*Bell falls in the first over on Sunday but Cook digs in and Root makes another vital 84.

*Stokes steals the show in the afternoon with a brilliant century off 85 balls, the fastest ever scored in a test at Lord's.

*Cook bats all day to finish on 153 not out and England are 429 for six at the close, 295 runs ahead.

*New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult takes four early wickets on Monday including Cook for 162 to dismiss England for 478, leaving the touring side needing 345 for victory.

*England's James Anderson removes Guptill with the second ball of the innings, Stuart Broad traps Latham and Ross Taylor lbw to leave New Zealand reeling at 12 for three.

*Williamson and Watling lift the Kiwis to 61 for three.

*Stokes dismisses Williamson for 27 and McCullum first ball to give England the scent of victory again.

*Watling and Corey Anderson share a sixth-wicket partnership of 107 to revive New Zealand hopes of saving the match.

*Mark Wood removes Watling for 59 and Root traps Anderson for 67 in the final session as England close on victory again.

*New Zealand slump to 198-9 but last-wicket pair Matt Henry and Boult survive for eight overs.

*Boult carves Stuart Broad over the slips and Moeen makes a sensational diving catch at third man to seal victory for England.

*1,610 runs were scored in the match, the highest ever total in a test at Lord's.

