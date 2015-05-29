LEEDS, England May 29 New Zealand recovered from a dire start to reach 123 for three in rapid time at tea on a rain-disrupted first day of the second test against England at Headingley on Friday.

England's James Anderson had Martin Guptill caught at slip by Ian Bell for nought in his second over to claim his 400th test wicket and two balls later Kane Williamson edged the fast bowler to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

New Zealand were reeling at two for two before Tom Latham and Ross Taylor shared a fluent third-wicket partnership of 66 in between the showers to partially repair the damage.

Taylor was lbw to Stuart Broad for 20 but New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum signalled his intent by smashing the same bowler over extra cover for six off the first ball he faced.

Latham completed a classy fifty, off 72 balls including eight fours, while McCullum flayed six fours to get to the interval on 41 not out off 27 deliveries. Latham was unbeaten on 51.

The match started 2-1/2 hours late following heavy overnight rain.

England, who won the toss, named an unchanged side from their 124-run victory in the first test at Lord's. New Zealand brought in wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi for his debut in place of injured all-rounder Corey Anderson. (Editing by Ken Ferris)