ABU DHABI Oct 17 James Anderson made a double early breakthrough as Pakistan slumped to 35 for two at lunch on the final day of the first test on Saturday, 40 runs behind England and with two sessions remaining.

England batted for 10 overs in the morning before declaring on 598-9 in their first innings, 75 runs ahead.

It has taken more than four days of play for 17 wickets to fall on Abu Dhabi's lifeless pitch and a draw remains the most likely result, but England could yet claim an improbable victory after Anderson ripped into Pakistan's higher order.

The tourists began the morning on 569-8. Pakistan paceman Imran Khan clean bowled Adil Rashid (12), the ball moving off the seam to reduce England to 590-9 before captain Alastair Cook soon declared.

Stuart Broad returned to the pavilion 17 not out, while Anderson -- unbeaten on three -- appeared annoyed.

Cook's decision, however, was soon justified, the England skipper laying out an aggressive field and starting with seam duo Anderson and Broad in attack as Pakistan returned to bat.

In his first over, Anderson bowled Shan Masood (1), the opener scuffing the ball onto his wicket.

Four deliveries later, Shoaib Malik walked after lofting Anderson's bouncer to Jonny Bairstow for an easy catch at short leg. Pakistan's first innings hero was out for a duck and his team were reeling on 3-2, still 72 behind England.

Mohammad Hafeez (32) and Pakistan's record run scorer Younis Khan (2) steadied the hosts, who will aim to bat for the rest of the day and ensure the sides head to the second match of the three-test series in Dubai next week all square. (Editing by John O'Brien)