ABU DHABI Jan 25 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat in the second test against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England recalled spinner Monty Panesar in place of the injured seamer Chris Tremlett.

Panesar will be making his first test appearance since 2009 as England, the number one test side in the world, look to avenge a 10-wicket defeat in the series opener in Dubai last week.

Pakistan have also made one bowling change, bringing in paceman Junaid Khan for quick Aizaz Cheema.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan.

England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.

