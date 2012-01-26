By Matt Smith
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 26 Jonathan Trott and
Alastair Cook put on an unbeaten century partnership as England
shrugged off the early loss of captain Andrew Strauss to reach
132 for one at tea in the second test against Pakistan on
Thursday.
Pakistan, who lead 1-0 in the three-test series, were
dismissed for 257 in the morning session after adding only one
run to their overnight total for the loss of three wickets.
Strauss fell to off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez for 11, pushing
a thick inside edge on to his pad that looped up for Asad Shafiq
to take an easy catch at short-leg. Strauss has reached 50 only
once in his last 13 inning.
Trott should have departed for 22, but escaped when Pakistan
failed to ask for a review that would have confirmed he was lbw.
He went on to record his 14th half-century, reaching 57 at tea,
while Cook was on 58.
The sparse crowd grew as the day wore on, Pakistan fans in
their traditional shalwar kameez white trousers and knee-length
shirt lolling on the grass banks that divide Sheikh Zayed's two
stands.
Most were low-paid security guards, labourers or drivers
enjoying free entry and a special day off outside their usual
70-hour working week.
But their team gave them little cheer in the afternoon
session as Pakistan wasted their two permitted reviews on lbw
decisions against Trott that were outside the line.
The morning session started brightly for England as Pakistan
resumed on 256 for seven, with captain Misbah-ul-Haq unbeaten on
83.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson ripped into the Pakistan
tail and claimed the last three wickets in seven balls. Misbah
added only a single to his overnight score before falling lbw
for 84 to Broad, the Nottinghamshire all-rounder's fourth scalp
of the innings.
Anderson then dismissed Saeed Ajmal for no score with a full
delivery which angled towards middle and leg stump and trapped
the batsmen lbw after he had played and missed.
Three balls later, England claimed their first catch of the
innings to wrap up the Pakistan tail, Junaid Khan edging a short
ball from Anderson to Graeme Swann at second slip.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by John Mehaffey)