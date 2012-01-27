By Matt Smith
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 27 Stuart Broad hit an
unbeaten 58 as England reached 323 for eight at lunch on the
third day of the second test against Pakistan on Friday, but the
hosts may be the happier side despite trailing by 66 after
picking up three wickets in the morning session.
England will bat last on a deteriorating pitch in Abu Dhabi
so need to build a healthy first innings lead in their bid to
square the three-match series and Broad was rampant, recording
his 10th test half-century off just 52 balls.
The tourists resumed on 207-5, 50 runs behind Pakistan, with
Ian Bell on four and Matt Prior yet to face a delivery after
Eoin Morgan was dismissed with the last ball of Thursday's play.
The England pair started aggressively but the approach
proved to be their undoing as they tried to dominate Pakistan
spin duo Saeed Ajmal and Abdur Rehman.
Ajmal had taken three late wickets on Thursday to put
Pakistan back in contention and he soon continued where he left
off the previous evening.
Wicketkeeper Prior, on 2, lofted a sweep shot against
Ajmal's doosra to Junaid Khan at deep backward square but the
Pakistan paceman fumbled an easy catch with England on 213-5.
In the next over, it was Bell's turn to escape as Abdur
Rehman missed a caught and bowled chance, letting a fierce drive
slip through this fingers and the ball bounced through for four
runs to add to Pakistan's anguish.
England racked up 20 runs in the opening five overs but
Prior's reprieve proved short-lived when he was trapped lbw for
three off Ajmal to leave England on 227-6 following an
unsuccessful review.
Broad was next in and he also looked to score quick runs,
racing to 27 from 25 balls as he plundered four boundaries.
Aside from Prior's dismissal, England weathered the early
storm and Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq switched tactics,
taking the new ball after 98 overs and bringing back paceman
Umar Gul to partner all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in attack.
Gul made no immediate impact, however, Broad hitting him for
four on consecutive balls to put England on 260-6 and ahead in
the match.
Yet just as England's batsmen were looking comfortable, Gul
trapped Bell lbw (29), hitting him high on the pad as the review
justified umpire Bruce Oxenford's original decision to reduce
the tourists to 268-7.
England were now down to the tail and has squandered their
two reviews.
Spinner Graeme Swann came to the crease and Gul's success
prompted the Pakistan skipper to go for an all-pace attack.
Broad, seeking a quick single, was at full stretch to ground
his bat just before Azhar Ali hit the stumps with a direct hit,
with England's batsmen digging in to try to reach lunch without
further loss.
Rehman returned as ul-Haq rotated his attack. The left-arm
spinner snared Swann lbw for 15 with a straighter delivery that
struck the batsman's pads as he stepped forward, leaving England
on 291-8.
Broad brought up the 300 with a six off Rehman, while James
Anderson reached nine not out at the other end.
Pakistan, playing the 'home' series in the Gulf due to
security concerns, won the first test by 10 wickets in Dubai
last week.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more cricket click on