(Updates at tea)

* England 173 for six at tea

* Ajmal takes three wickets

DUBAI, Feb 6 Pakistan were on the brink of completing a 3-0 series sweep after claiming four England wickets in the post-lunch session in the third test on Monday.

Matt Prior (10 not out) and Stuart Broad (four not out) were at the crease as England struggled to 173 for six at tea, still needing another 151 runs for victory.

A diving catch by Younus Khan at slip off spinner Saeed Ajmal trigged yet another England collapse, as it removed Alastair Cook one short of his half century.

Ajmal then ripped through Kevin Pietersen's gate to bowl the number four batsman for 18.

Ian Bell followed for 10, lobbing an attempted square cut off paceman Umar Gul straight to cover point.

Eoin Morgan (31) also fell when he gave Gul the charge only to be caught behind the wicket.

Captain Andrew Strauss (26) and Jonathan Trott (18) were dismissed before lunch.

Strauss was trapped leg before by spinner Abdur Rehman and failed to get the decision overturned by the video umpire.

It was the 42nd lbw decision of the series, a record for a three-match contest. (Reporting by Praveen Menon, editing by Tony Jimenez)