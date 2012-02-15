Feb 15 Alastair Cook became the first
England captain to score consecutive one-day centuries on
Wednesday to set his side up for a 20-run victory over Pakistan
in the second one-day international in Abu Dhabi.
Cook won the toss for the second time in the four-match
series, then cashed in with 102, his fourth one-day century,
from 118 deliveries in an England total of 250 for four.
Fast bowler Steven Finn then turned in another match-winning
performance with four for 34 from 10 overs as Pakistan were
dismissed for 230 from 49 overs.
Cook survived a chance on 30 to wicketkeeper Umar Akmal off
Shahid Afridi during a technically assured innings against the
spinners who had bowled their country to a 3-0 victory in the
test series.
His opening partner Kevin Pietersen reached 26 in a
partnership of 67 before he fell in familiar fashion, lbw to
off-spinner Saeed Ajmal for 26.
Ravi Bopara compiled a second consecutive half-century with
58 and Eoin Morgan struck a brisk, unbeaten 25.
Mohammad Hafeez (26) and Imram Farhat (47) gave Pakistan a
steady start with 61 but wickets then fell regularly as the
England bowlers maintained a tight line and length.
Afridi struck 18 from as many deliveries and captain
Misbah-ul-Haq kept his side in the hunt with 47 from 59 balls
before he was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Craig
Kieswetter, who clung on to a skied mis-hit at full stretch off
Stuart Broad.
