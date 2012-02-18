DUBAI Feb 18 Kevin Pietersen hit his first ODI century for more than three years to steer England to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan on Saturday to help them secure an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Chasing 223 for victory, England eased home with 12.4 overs to spare after Pietersen (111 not out) and captain Alastair Cook (80) shared an opening partnership of 170.

Cook continued his excellent run with the bat, having made centuries in each of the first two matches in the series.

Pietersen's last one-day international century came against India in Cuttack in November 2008.

Earlier, Steve Finn took three for 24 and fellow paceman Stuart Broad grabbed three for 42 as Pakistan were bowled out for 222 after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

The fourth and final match in the series is in Dubai on Tuesday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)