* Pietersen left out for one-day series and T20 World Cup
* Batsman's future still being determined, says Miller
(Adds Flower quotes)
LONDON Aug 21 Kevin Pietersen's rapid fall from
grace was completed on Tuesday when the controversial batsman
was left out of the England squads for the Twenty20 World Cup
and the one-day series against South Africa.
Last week the 32-year-old was dropped for the third and
final test against South Africa at Lord's after having sent
"provocative" text messages about his own team mates and
management to opposition players.
England slipped to a 51-run defeat to lose the series 2-0
and concede the number one test ranking to South Africa.
"Kevin Pietersen's future involvement is still being
determined and he was therefore not considered," national
selector Geoff Miller said as the squads were announced.
The party to face South Africa in five one-day
internationals starting in Cardiff on Friday also sees Twenty20
captain Stuart Broad rested ahead of next month's World Cup in
Sri Lanka.
"Stuart has an important period coming up leading our T20
side and ... we feel a two-week break from cricket is in the
best interests of both him and the team," said Miller.
Pietersen could have been selected for both squads, having
reversed a decision he made in May to retire from all forms of
international limited-over cricket.
The South African-born batsman was one of the key players
when England won the Twenty20 World Cup two years ago.
SAD SITUATION
England coach Andy Flower described the Pietersen issue as
"a very sad situation for everyone involved".
"He played superbly at the last Twenty20 World Cup but the
circumstances that exist at the moment mean he can't be
selected," Flower told Sky Sports television.
"There are still unresolved issues and we will be addressing
those when we have time to do so."
Echoing the comments made by England test captain Andrew
Strauss last week, Flower said there were issues of "trust and
mutual respect" that had to be sorted out.
"Let me be clear, this is not just an issue between the
captain and Kevin," he added. "There are unresolved issues that
have reared their heads in recent weeks and they have to be
resolved before there is any way forward.
"You resolve these issues face-to-face with people. Andrew
Strauss and I have worked very closely and very well together
over the years and we will continue to do so over this issue.
"Andrew is a superb leader and he can certainly take this
side on. He deserves a little break and he's taking it now,"
said Flower.
"He'll come back feeling refreshed, I'm sure."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by John O'Brien)