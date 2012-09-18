LONDON, Sept 18 England have left out controversial middle-order batsman Kevin Pietersen from the team to tour India next month despite recent talks between management and the player.

Pietersen was dropped last month after admitting to sending controversial text messages to members of the opposing South Africa side.

The England squad includes uncapped batsmen Nick Compton and Joe Root. Three spin bowlers, Graeme Swann, Monty Panesar and Samit Patel, have been selected.

"Both ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and England team management have had meetings with Kevin Pietersen to address the issues which led to his omission from the final test match against South Africa," ECB managing director Hugh Morris said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These discussions remain private and confidential and as there are issues still to be resolved Kevin has not been considered for selection for the India tour."

England - Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Nick Compton, Steven Finn, Graham Onions, Eoin Morgan, Monty Panesar, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Peter Rutherford)