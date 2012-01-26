(Adds quotes)
By Matt Smith
ABU DHABI Jan 26 Pakistan off-spinner
Saeed Ajmal took three late wickets to thrust his team back into
contention at the close of the second day of the second test
against England on Thursday.
Ajmal, Pakistan's match-winner in the first match of the
three-test series, reduced England to 207 for five after his
side had collapsed to 257 all out in their first innings.
After taking the final three Pakistan wickets for only one
run, England took control with a second-wicket partnership of
139 between Alastair Cook (94) and Jonathan Trott (74). Ajmal
then checked their progress in the final session.
"We set our stall out to bat for a long period of time and
for 99 percent of the day we did it really well, obviously the
last 20 minutes didn't quite go to plan, but it was still a good
day for England," said Cook.
"I wouldn't say it's thrown it away, we're only 50 behind."
Cook said he was unsure what lead England would need to
achieve in the first innings as they face the unenviable task of
batting last.
"This ground has been really high scoring, but the wicket
we're playing on now is not a 600 wicket so it's obviously been
prepared slightly differently," he added.
"Today it played better than it did yesterday. The wicket
dried out a little bit more, I'm just not sure whether it will
turn more as the game goes on."
Cook's knock steadied England after captain Andrew Strauss,
who has reached 50 only once in his last 13 innings, had fallen
to off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez for 11, pushing a thick inside
edge on to his pad that looped up for Asad Shafiq to take an
easy catch at short-leg.
Trott should have departed for 22, but escaped when Pakistan
failed to ask for a review that would have confirmed he was lbw.
Pakistan, who play their home matches in the Gulf due to
security problems in the country, finally dispatched Trott when
the England right-hander was deceived by a delivery from
left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman that spun past his outside edge
and clipped the off stump.
Cook seemed poised to join compatriots Graham Gooch and Ken
Barrington by completing his 20th test century but he was
trapped lbw on 94 by Ajmal after 25 wicketless overs.
Ajmal then struck again as Kevin Pietersen once more
struggled against spin.
He was soon out for 14 after clipping an inside edge on to
his pad that looped up to Hafeez at slip. Eoin Morgan (3)
followed, nicking a thin edge to Hafeez.
The sparse crowd had grown as the day wore on, Pakistan fans
in their traditional shalwar kameez white trousers and
knee-length shirt lolling on the grass banks that divide Sheikh
Zayed stadium's two stands.
Most were low-paid security guards, labourers or drivers
enjoying free entry and a special day off outside their usual
70-hour working week and they saw England start brightly as
Pakistan resumed on 256 for seven, with captain Misbah-ul-Haq
unbeaten on 83.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson ripped into the Pakistan
tail and claimed the last three wickets in seven balls. Misbah
added only a single to his overnight score before falling lbw
for 84 to Broad, the all-rounder's fourth scalp of the innings.
Anderson then dismissed Ajmal for no score with a full
delivery which angled towards middle and leg stump and trapped
the batsmen lbw.
Three balls later, England claimed their first catch of the
innings to wrap up the Pakistan tail, Junaid Khan edging a short
ball from Anderson to Graeme Swann at second slip.
