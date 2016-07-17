LONDON, July 17 Pakistan hold the edge over England on the fourth day of the first test at Lord's after three wickets from Rahat Ali reduced the hosts to 90-3 at lunch on Sunday, chasing 283 for victory.

Pakistan, who had a first-innings lead of 67, were bowled out for 215, having added just one to their overnight total, leaving England needing their highest successful pursuit on the ground for victory.

Yet Alastair Cook (eight), Alex Hales (16) and Joe Root (nine) were swiftly dispatched by Rahat as England's hopes of overhauling the visitors were dented early on.

Pakistan had resumed on 214 for eight, but England set the tone by quickly dismissing the tourists' tail with their second innings ending just 13 balls into the morning session.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had faced criticism on Saturday, but got rid of Yasir Shah (30) with an athletic one-handed catch in the first over as Stuart Broad became the third English bowler to take 350 test wickets.

Broad then had Mohammad Amir (one) caught behind by Bairstow to end the Pakistan innings.

England took to the crease confidently with Cook taking four off his first ball, but the captain was dispatched after he stabbed at Rahat's delivery and was caught by keeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Hales soon followed his captain to the pavilion after top-edging Rahat's delivery into Mohammed Hafeez's grasp before Yasir removed Root after catching a high ball. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)