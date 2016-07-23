July 23 Joe Root went serenely past 150 as England moved on to 427 for five at lunch on the second day of the second test against Pakistan in Manchester on Saturday.

Root (185 not out) and nightwatchman Chris Woakes (58) extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 103, taking advantage of a tiring attack on a good batting wicket at Old Trafford.

Resuming on 314 for four, Woakes dominated the early strike and peppered the boundary with crisp drives and cuts.

Root went past 150 for the fifth time in his test career but he did offer one chance which was spilled by Younus Khan at slip off leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Woakes continued his fine form, hitting eight fours and a six on the way to his second test half-century before he poked a return catch to Shah.

Ben Stokes, returning to the side after injury, was six not out at the interval.

Pakistan won the first test in the four-match series by 75 runs. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)