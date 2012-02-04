DUBAI Feb 4 Pakistan's spinners took just 50 minutes to send back England's lower order to trail by 42 runs on day two of the third test against Pakistan on Saturday.

Abdur Rehman's five-wicket haul ensured a half-century by captain Andrew Strauss (56) only resulted in a modest lead for the tourists.

England will have to bat last on a wicket that is helping the bowlers, as they try to salvage the series and avoid a 3-0 whitewash.

England resumed on 104 for 6, with Andrew Strauss on 41 and James Anderson on 3 but the morning session started brightly for Pakistan.

The hosts, playing their home matches in Dubai due to security reasons, launched their spinners into attack, who found immediate success.

Rehman, enjoying a purple patch of form, got his fourth wicket in the match, dislodging the leg stump of nightwatchman Anderson in the first over.

A doosra by Saeed Ajmal rapped Stuart Broad on the pad, declared lbw on review. Rehman got his fifth wicket as Strauss stepped out to heave one over the park, only to be stumped.

Swann added a quick 16 runs in the end but was soon caught in a lofted shot off Ajmal. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alastair Himmer)