By Praveen Menon

DUBAI Feb 6 Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul were the chief destroyers as Pakistan won the third and final test by 71 runs on the fourth day on Monday, recording their first clean sweep in a series against England.

Spinner Ajmal, the scourge of England's batsmen throughout the series, picked up four for 67 and paceman Gul grabbed four for 61 as the world's top-ranked test team were bowled out for 252 in front of a sparse crowd in Dubai.

Ajmal won the man of the series award for taking 24 wickets. Azhar Ali was named man of the match for his 157 in Pakistan's second innings. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)