Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
(Updates with Pakistan win)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI Feb 6 Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul were the chief destroyers as Pakistan won the third and final test by 71 runs on the fourth day on Monday, recording their first clean sweep in a series against England.
Spinner Ajmal, the scourge of England's batsmen throughout the series, picked up four for 67 and paceman Gul grabbed four for 61 as the world's top-ranked test team were bowled out for 252 in front of a sparse crowd in Dubai.
Ajmal won the man of the series award for taking 24 wickets. Azhar Ali was named man of the match for his 157 in Pakistan's second innings. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.