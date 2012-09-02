Sept 2 A seventh-wicket partnership of 40 runs
between Robin Petersen and Dean Elgar helped South Africa
salvage a score of 220-8 and leave the fourth one-day
international finely balanced on Sunday.
Petersen came to the crease with the visitors on 174-6 and
little over six overs remaining but the 33-year-old hit a
quickfire 31 off 20 to leave South Africa with a respectable
total.
An earlier 51-run partnership between captain AB de Villiers
and Elgar steadied things for the tourists after they were
reduced to 115-4 off 28.4 overs.
James Tredwell continued to make the most of his chance in
the team finishing with figures of 3-35 while Ravi Bopara
claimed two wickets in three overs including that of Hashim
Amla.
The opener scored 45 having been dropped on five by Tredwell
who also failed to hold on to an edge by Graeme Smith on 26 but
England did not pay too dearly for those missed chances.
The five-match series is tied at 1-1.
