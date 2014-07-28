SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 28 Gary Ballance hit his maiden test 150 before falling just before lunch as he and Ian Bell helped England extend their dominance on the second day of the third test against India at Southampton on Monday.

Ballance and Bell put on 142 before Ballance, on 156, was unluckily given out caught behind off Rohit Sharma, but England remained in a strong position, reaching 358-3 at the interval.

Joe Root - who scored a battling 66 in the second innings in England's defeat at Lord's - was two not out at lunch and ready to resume with Bell, unbeaten on 68, after the break.

India debutant Pankaj Singh, who replaced the injured Ishant Sharma, was the pick of the bowlers on day one with little reward and he continued to carry the biggest threat early on, getting the ball to dart off the seam away from Bell on several occasions.

Bell, without a test century from his last 25 innings, made a tentative start in the first hour but he gradually settled at the crease and began to display his elegant batting style.

The experienced right-hander looked determined to end his poor form, demonstrating an attacking intent by dispatching Ravindra Jadeja down the ground for six.

Ballance, meanwhile, played with poise and fluency, exhibiting his vast array of attacking shots as he reached his highest test score to date before he was dismissed despite no hint of an edge to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps.

His partnership with Bell leaves England in a commanding position as they attempt to level the five-match series.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)