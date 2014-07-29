SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 29 Stuart Broad struck twice in the morning session as England kept India on the back foot on day three of the third test at Southampton on Tuesday.

Broad removed Cheteshwar Pujara and dangerman Murali Vijay in a superb spell of pace bowling as India reached 108-3 at lunch, 461 runs behind England's 569-7 declared in their first innings.

The home side were unfortunate not to exert more control as Lord's centurion Ajinkya Rahane appeared to glove a sharp Moeen Ali delivery to Jos Buttler but was given not out.

Rahane (11 not out) and out-of-form Virat Kohli (18 not out) battled to the interval and were resuming after lunch.

England batsman Ian Bell gave the hosts a worry when he was taken to hospital to have an X-ray on his left thumb, which he injured attempting to take a low slip catch.

On Monday evening, James Anderson had snaffled Shikhar Dhawan (6) once again, getting one to shape away and take the edge to give England an early breakthrough.

Anderson and Chris Woakes managed to get a few balls to whistle past the edge in the early stages of the morning session but, apart from a few minor scares, the Indian pair of Vijay and Pujara looked composed and poised for a long stay at the crease.

England captain Alastair Cook opted for an early bowling change and it paid dividends as Pujara (24) got a feather of a glove to a well-directed Broad short ball to give wicketkeeper Buttler his first catch in test cricket.

The wicket gave England impetus and Broad, boosted by taking the first scalp of the morning, continued to bowl with hostility and accuracy before getting Vijay (35) to drag on to his stumps.

