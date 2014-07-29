(Updates at tea)

By Liam Morgan

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 29 India's Ajinkya Rahane hit a patient half-century but England took another two wickets to maintain control on day three of the third test at Southampton on Tuesday.

Rahane looked in good touch as he shared a watchful stand of 74 with Rohit Sharma as India battled to 214-5 at tea, trailing by 355 runs in reply to England's 569-7 declared.

But the hosts made sure they rammed home their advantage as James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali struck just before tea, removing Sharma for 28.

England batsman Ian Bell will remain off the field after an X-ray revealed acute bruising on a thumb injury sustained while attempting a slip catch before lunch.

On Monday evening, Anderson had snaffled Shikhar Dhawan (6) once again to give England a breakthrough.

Stuart Broad struck twice in the morning session, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and dangerman Murali Vijay with a superb display of pace bowling to put India on the back foot.

After the lunch break, Anderson was rewarded for constructing a tight spell in which he conceded one run from four overs as he tempted Kohli (39) into a nibble outside off stump that carried low to Alastair Cook at slip.

Rahane displayed the array of shots that earned him a sublime hundred in the second test at Lord's, and Sharma began to take the attack to Ali by dispatching him down the ground for a boundary.

However, Ali fought back towards the end of the session as Sharma once again went on the attack, but he could only lift a tame delivery to Broad at mid-off.

That ended a crucial partnership betwen Sharma and Rohane, who will resume unbeaten on 52 with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (two not out) after the tea interval.

