SOUTHAMPTON England India were hurting at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to fine Ravindra Jadeja 50 percent of his match fee after the row with England's Jimmy Anderson, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said on Saturday.

The punishment was unjust and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were looking into a possible appeal, Indian skipper Dhoni told reporters ahead of the third test at Southampton which starts on Sunday.

The Jadeja-Anderson altercation happened as the pair left the field during the drawn first test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, earlier this month.

David Boon, of the ICC's Match Referees Elite Panel, fined Jadeja but found him not guilty of the Level 2 offence with which he was originally charged but guilty of a Level 1 offence relating to "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game".

Anderson faces a Level 3 accusation, the ICC's highest disciplinary charge, and his hearing is set for August 1, at the end of the Southampton test. If found guilty, Anderson could be given a four-test ban.

"It's a very hurtful decision, frankly, because I felt a lot of things were neglected in judging the case," said Dhoni.

Dhoni said something was said to Jadeja in the corridor and he just turned around to see what was happening and on that basis he has been fined.

"He was pushed so hard he could barely keep his balance. If something is said from behind, you instantly turn around which is what he did," added Dhoni.

"I don't think what Jadeja did was aggressive at all and that's the reason we are very hurt by the wording that has been given.

"The beauty of it is that the allegation was of level two and he got fined under level one. You can't usually appeal that kind of offence but the BCCI and the legals are working things out because we are not at all happy and I don't think Jadeja did anything wrong."

India lead the five test series 1-0 after victory in the second test at Lord's.

Dhoni added: "By their (The ICC's) logic if you were to say 'excuse me' behind me in the corridor and I turned around to face you I would also get fined 50 percent of my match fee."

Jadeja was pivotal to India's win in the second Test at Lord's with a swashbuckling innings of 68 off just 57 balls to help set England what proved to be an unreachable target.

Captain Dhoni had previously intimated that Jadeja lacked confidence but he believes that he can once again do some damage with bat and ball.

He said: "What we have seen is when he starts being himself he has a lot of talent so I think the last innings that he played will give him a lot of confidence, not only over here but also in any other Test matches he will play.

"It gives us the liberty of using other bowlers as he is good at keeping it tight whether the ball is turning or not but still attacking and keeping the batsmen quiet."

