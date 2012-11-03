LONDON Nov 3 Fast bowler Stuart Meaker has been drafted into England's squad as cover for the injured Steven Finn, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

Surrey bowler Meaker is likely to play in the final warm-up game before the test series against India begins in Ahmedabad on Nov 15.

"The 23-year-old's arrival date is subject to obtaining the necessary visa early next week," the ECB said in a statement.

Finn suffered a thigh strain during the first game of the tour against India A.

The Middlesex paceman had been expected to be a key member of England's tour of the sub-continent after impressing in a limited-overs series in India last year.

Meaker's only international outings have been in two one-dayers against India last year.

Jonny Bairstow made his case for securing a place in the test side with a hundred on day one of the tour match against Mumbai A.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow, who had been a doubt for the match after tweaking a thigh muscle, made 118 to rescue the tourists from 66-4, sharing a stand of 156 with Eoin Morgan (76).

England will play four tests, two Twenty20 internationals and five one dayers over the next 2-1/2 months in India. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)