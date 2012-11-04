MUMBAI Nov 4 Surrey paceman Stuart Meaker will join the England team in India as cover for bowler Steven Finn, who is recovering from a thigh strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Finn limped off the field on the opening day of England's first practice match in Mumbai on Tuesday with a right thigh strain and he later had a scan.

"Surrey pace bowler Stuart Meaker will join England in India next week, ahead of the four-day game in Ahmedabad, as fast bowling cover while Steven Finn continues his recovery from a thigh strain," the ECB said on its website (www.ecb.co.uk).

Right-arm bowler Meaker, who played both his one-day internationals in India last year, will return to England once Finn is available for selection.

The 23-year-old's arrival in India was subject to obtaining a visa early next week, the ECB added.

England play the last of their three practice matches at Ahmedabad from Thursday before taking on India in the first test in the western Indian city from Nov. 15. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)