Factbox - French Open champion Rafael Nadal
Factbox on Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who beat Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 to win his 10th French Open title on Sunday:
DUBAI England were bowled out for 141, a first-innings lead of 42 runs, on day two of the third test against Pakistan at the Dubai Interfnational Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Scores: England 141 all out (Andrew Strauss 56, Swann 16, Abdur Rehman 5-40, S Ajmal 3-59) vs Pakistan (Asad Shafiq 45; Stuart Broad 4-36)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
Factbox on Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who beat Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 to win his 10th French Open title on Sunday:
England's resounding victory over Australia on Saturday enabled Bangladesh to book an unexpected spot in Champions Trophy semi-finals but the South Asians are playing down expectations of going all the way to claim a maiden major title.