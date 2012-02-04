DUBAI England were bowled out for 141, a first-innings lead of 42 runs, on day two of the third test against Pakistan at the Dubai Interfnational Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Scores: England 141 all out (Andrew Strauss 56, Swann 16, Abdur Rehman 5-40, S Ajmal 3-59) vs Pakistan (Asad Shafiq 45; Stuart Broad 4-36)