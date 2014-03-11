Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
England made 152 for seven from their 20 overs in the second Twenty20 international against West Indies in Barbados on Tuesday.
England 152-7 in 20 overs (J.Buttler 67, A.Hales 40, K.Santokie 4-21)
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.