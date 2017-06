ABU DHABI Jan 28 Pakistan were 214 all out in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second test on Saturday, setting England a target of 145 to square the three-match series. Scores: Pakistan 214 (Asad Shafiq 43, Azhar Ali 68; Monty Panesar 6-62) & 257 (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47) v England 327 (Alastair Cook 94, Jonathan Trott 74; Saeed Ajmal 4-108, Mohammad Hafeez 3-54) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by John O'Brien)