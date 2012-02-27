UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
Feb 27 England scored 129 for six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The series is level at 1-1. Scores: England 129-6 (K. Pietersen 62 not out; Saeed Ajmal 4-23) v Pakistan (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.