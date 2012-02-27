Feb 27 England scored 129 for six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The series is level at 1-1. Scores: England 129-6 (K. Pietersen 62 not out; Saeed Ajmal 4-23) v Pakistan (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories