ABU DHABI Jan 26 Pakistan were bowled out for 257 on the second morning of the second test against England in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Scores: Pakistan 257 all out (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47) v England (Compiled by Matt Smith; Editing by John O'Brien)