Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Third Test - Edgbaston - 30/7/15. England's James Anderson before leaving the field after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Livepic

BIRMINGHAM England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the third Ashes test and will miss the fourth match at Trent Bridge with a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Anderson, who took six for 47 on Wednesday as Australia were skittled for 136, aborted his run and walked straight off the pitch in the evening session of the second day at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"England bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of remainder of the current Ashes Test with a side strain," the ECB said in a statement.

"Anderson will be unavailable for the fourth Test beginning on Thursday, 6 August at Trent Bridge and his availability for the final Test in the series will be determined in due course."

Australia will resume their second innings on 168 for seven on Friday -- a lead of 23 runs.

The series is level at 1-1.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)