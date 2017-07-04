FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kent pair break county's cricketing record
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 4:09 PM / in a day

Kent pair break county's cricketing record

1 Min Read

LONDON, England (Reuters) - South African Sean Dickson and Englishman Joe Denly have shared a record 382-run partnership for Kent against Northamptonshire in the County Championship at Beckenham.

The pair, who began batting on Monday afternoon, continued their second-wicket partnership on Tuesday as Dickson moved to an individual career-best score of 318, the second highest by a Kent batsman in the county's 175-year history.

Denly was eventually out for 182 while Dickson departed 26 short of the record for a game in the county, set by WG Grace for the MCC against Kent at Canterbury in 1876.

Johannesburg-born Dickson's score was the highest in the County Championship since Kevin Pietersen's 355 in May 2105. Kent's 701-7 was their second highest first-class total.

The previous record for a Kent partnership was 368 put on by Aravinda De Silva and Graham Cowdrey against Derbyshire in 1995.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Mark Heinrich

