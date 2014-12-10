A file photo of England's Craig Kieswetter leaving the field during a one-day international against the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

LONDON England one-day wicketkeeper Craig Kieswetter could miss the entire 2015 season as he struggles to recover from a serious eye injury.

He was struck in the face when a ball went through the grille of his helmet while batting for his county Somerset in a match in July.

The South Africa-born 27-year-old returned to playing but has struggled with his vision and he has now been advised to take a break from the game.

"It is really disappointing but my eye is not 100 percent and this of course is critical in maintaining the levels of performance that I expect of myself," Kieswetter said in a statement.

"I need to make every effort to resolve the matter and have the best specialist help in that regard."

Kieswetter, who was named in England's provisional squad for next year's World Cup, has played 46 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 games for his adopted country.

He was a member of the team which won the Twenty20 World Cup in 2010, scoring 63 in the final against Australia in Barbados to earn the man-of-the-match award.

