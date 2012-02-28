French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
England dropped struggling batsman Eoin Morgan for the two-test series against Sri Lanka starting next month after naming a 16-man squad on Tuesday.
Morgan scored just 82 runs at an average of 13.66 in six innings in the three tests against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.
The 25-year-old was not the only England batsman to struggle as the world's top ranked side were comprehensively outplayed by Pakistan, who won all three tests. Wicketkeeper Matt Prior was the only batsman to average above 30.
The first test starts in Galle on March 26 with the second test in Colombo beginning on April 3.
Squad: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Ravi Bopara, Steven Finn, Samit Patel, James Tredwell, Tim Bresnan, Steven Davies, Monty Panesar
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.