England dropped struggling batsman Eoin Morgan for the two-test series against Sri Lanka starting next month after naming a 16-man squad on Tuesday.

Morgan scored just 82 runs at an average of 13.66 in six innings in the three tests against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

The 25-year-old was not the only England batsman to struggle as the world's top ranked side were comprehensively outplayed by Pakistan, who won all three tests. Wicketkeeper Matt Prior was the only batsman to average above 30.

The first test starts in Galle on March 26 with the second test in Colombo beginning on April 3.

Squad: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Ravi Bopara, Steven Finn, Samit Patel, James Tredwell, Tim Bresnan, Steven Davies, Monty Panesar

