Sri Lanka's Chanaka Welegedara (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Kevin Pietersen during the second day of the first test cricket match in Galle March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene signals third umpire for wicket of England's captain Andrew Strauss during the second day of first test cricket match in Galle March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Jonathan Trott falls after he collided with Sri Lanka's Prasanna Jayawardene during the second day of the first test cricket match against England in Galle March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Jonathan Trott lies on the ground after he collided with Sri Lanka's Prasanna Jayawardene during the second day of the first test cricket match against England in Galle March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's captain Andrew Strauss (R) and Jonathan Trott wipe their faces as Trott walks off the field after his dismissal during the second day of the first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath struck in successive overs to leave England struggling on 57 for three in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 318 at lunch on the second day of the first test on Tuesday.

Herath struck in his second over when Jonathan Trott (12) was needlessly stumped as he attempted to charge down the pitch to a full toss.

In his next over, Herath trapped England captain Andrew Strauss (26) lbw on the sweep shot, a decision which was originally given not out but overturned when Sri Lanka challenged.

Trott fell on the ground while desperately trying to return to the crease, running into celebrating wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene and suffering a blow to his stomach.

It took him a little while to get his breath back and start the long walk back to the dressing room.

After Mahela Jayawardene had anchored Sri Lanka's innings with a superb 180, Suranga Lakmal gave the hosts a perfect start with the ball when he dismissed Alastair Cook, lbw for a duck, in England's second over without a run on the board.

Cook thought about challenging the decision but decided against it after consulting his opening partner Strauss.

Kevin Pietersen (3) and Ian Bell (13) thwarted any further damage until the lunch break but England face a tough task on a pitch which is now offering turn.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, resuming on 289-8, added 29 more runs before the tourists claimed the final two wickets. Paceman James Anderson removed both batsmen to end with figures of 5-72.

Tail-ender Chanaka Welegedara struck a few lusty blows in an over off Anderson that produced 16 runs. The paceman, however, had the last laugh when he bowled Welegedara for 19, with the ball clipping the leg stump bail.

Jayawardene played some cheeky shots to add 12 runs to his overnight score before edging Anderson to wicket-keeper Matt Prior. He returned to the pavilion to a standing ovation having faced 315 balls and hit 22 fours and three sixes.

